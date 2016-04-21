Jones: Initial Transition To New Prison Health Provider Is 'Phenomenal,' More To Come

Credit Centurion of Florida

The initial transition is going well so far for the private provider chosen to take over the health care services for most of Florida’s prison system, and there’s more to come. That’s according to Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones.

Last year, Corizon Health abruptly pulled out of its contract with the state. The private prison health provider, at the time, oversaw the medical services for more than 80 percent of Florida’s inmates. Now, Centurion of Florida is taking over the inmate medical care of three regions. And, Prison Chief Julie Jones says the transfer started with the North Florida area and is working toward the other areas of the state.

“It’s phenomenal what Centurion has been able to do in a short period of time,” she said. “We’ve transferred the operations now of nine facilities, and we may have a dozen or so, next week.”

The goal is to finish the transfer for all 41 facilities by the end of May. Jones says Centurion is in the process of hiring the existing Corizon employees.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.