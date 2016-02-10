© 2020 Health News Florida
Long-Suffering Needle Exchange Pilot Finds Traction In The House

Nick Evans
Published February 10, 2016 at 4:47 PM EST
A needle exchange program some lawmakers have been trying to get off the ground for years is moving in the House. 

South Florida Democrats have been lobbying for a Miami Dade needle exchange program for years.  The proposal has done well in the Senate but the House has been reticent.  But now holdouts like Rep. Matt Hudson (R-Naples) are throwing their support behind the bill.

“While I wasn’t prepared to vote for the bill today, to be honest with you,” Hudson says, “I’m able to vote for it now because the amendment makes it better and adds in a responsibility piece that frankly matters.”

Under the changes the program will also help connect drug users with counseling and addiction services.  Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami will administer the program.  

