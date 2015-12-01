Some Hailing Corizon's Decision To End Private Prison Health Care Contract With Florida

Credit corizonhealth.com

Some are hailing a decision by the main private provider charged with the health care of Florida’s inmates to terminate its contract with the state.

In October 2013, Prison health services in Florida were fully privatized—mostly using Corizon Health.

In recent months, the private prison company has been under scrutiny for its handling of inmate health care services. And, Prison Chief Julie Jones earlier this year decided to rebid the prison health contracts.

Sen. Audrey Gibson (D-Jacksonville) is the vice chair of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, which has been looking into these issues.

“We can’t treat people like animals,” said Gibson. “They are still human beings, and Corizon has not lived up to the expectations that I certainly would have for a provider. So, bye bye!”

A bill died last session to ensure inmates were given proper medical care. Gibson’s committee is already looking into a proposal that includes a provision making it a third degree felony to intentionally harm an inmate, which includes withholding medical treatment.

