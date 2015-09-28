© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Rehwinkle Vasilinda Pitches Marijuana Legalization Bill For Florida

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published September 28, 2015 at 6:09 PM EDT
Rep._Vasilinda.jpg
Credit Michelle Rehwinkle Vasilinda / facebook.com

Marijuana bills are piling up ahead of the upcoming lawmaking session and one North Florida Democrat is sponsoring an effort to legalize the plant for all users.

The bill by Tallahassee Democratic Representative Michelle Rehwinke Vasilinda would legalize marijuana for recreational use. It comes as a plan to legalize marijuana through constitutional amendment is working its way onto the Florida ballot.

“We have a lot of people in prison for drug charges and non-violent charges, and I think it’s the wrong way to go about controlling drugs," Rehwinkle Vasilinda said.

It’s the second time she's filed the bill.

Plans to fully legalize the plant have come up short in the past, but lawmakers have approved a non-euphoric strain of the drug, and an effort to widen medical use through another constitutional ballot initiative is in the works.

Rep. Greg Stuebe is also carrying a bill that would expand medical marijuana in state law, rather than in the constitution.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter