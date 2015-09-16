© 2020 Health News Florida
Open Carry May Be Coming To Florida

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published September 16, 2015 at 6:35 PM EDT
Matt Gaetz (R-Fort Walton Beach) is working on allowing open carry in Florida.

Guns on campus is grabbing Florida’s attention, but it’s not the only bill aimed at expanding gun rights.  One lawmaker wants to allow open carry in the state as well.

Currently Florida is one of a handful of states that bans open carry of firearms.  But Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fort Walton Beach) is looking to change that.  He’s filed a bill making it legal for concealed weapons license holders to carry their guns openly, too.  It doesn’t make any changes to the places, like universities, bars, or sporting events—where all firearms are prohibited.  But what might make the most difference in the long-run is a judicial directive.  Gaetz’s measure would make it harder for lawmakers to pass restrictive laws in the future by telling judges to apply a standard called strict scrutiny.  It’s the highest legal standard requiring the law serve necessary purpose in the least restrictive manner.

Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
