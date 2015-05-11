05/11/15: Medicaid Expansion; Mobile Responsive Websites; Kent Lindsey Tribute; Cole Pepper

We discuss the latest news in the long-running dispute between Governor Rick Scott and the federal government over the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion in Florida with Carol Gentry, WUSF Health News Florida correspondent.

Google has announced new rules for the search engine will rank mobile-responsive website. Dave Wingard and Scott Magdalein of Wingard Creative join us with what companies need to know about making sure their site is mobile friendly.

We learn about two events this week celebrating the life of late Jacksonville celebrity Kent Lindsey from Lindsey's friends Karen Mathis, Financial News & Daily Record reporter, Todd Roobin, Jacksonville Film Commissioner, and musician Mike Shackelford.

And our sports contributor Cole Pepper joins us with the results of the Players Championship, Jacksonville Jaguars news and more.

You can subscribe to the First Coast Connect podcast in iTunes.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.