Capital Report: 09-12-2014

Florida recently finished rolling out a new way of providing care to more than 3.5 million low-income Floridians. Nearly all of them, adults as well as children—are now enrolled in managed care plans. The state agency that runs Medicaid—the system that pays for it all, recently released a series of comments from various players in the industry praising the rollout. But as Lynn Hatter reports, some groups say the new system is plagued with problems, new and old.

Florida has moved around three million of Medicaid patients into HMO’s. Most of those HMO’s are using the same contractor to handle home health and medical equipment. That means, as we hear from member station WUSF’s Carol Gentry from Tampa, other home care companies are worried about their future as well as the future of the fragile patients they care for.

The Attorney General Race is starting to shape up ahead of the November election. Republican incumbent Pam Bondi has released her first ad and Democratic nominee George Sheldon’s latest endorsement from some moderate GOP. But, is the Libertarian candidate getting left out of the race with two candidates from established parties? Sascha Cordner reports.

After The Florida Department of Corrections announced a new rule cracking down on employees who skirt the law, some are raising concerns about whether the new rule will also skirt employees’ due process. Regan McCarthy reports the change comes as the department fights allegations of prisoner abuse.

Insurance policies are notorious for dense, opaque language. But Nick Evans reports lawmakers throughout the state are holding so-called office hours to help Citizens Property Insurance policy holders break down the fine print.

It can be hard for family members to move on with their own lives after a child’s is taken from them. At this week’s Missing Children’s Day commemoration in Tallahassee, Florida Public Radio’s Jessica Palombo talked to a woman who’s trying to do just that, and the investigator she credits for helping ease her journey.

And an update on the Coralrose Fullwood case: Jessica Palombo spoke to city of North Port Police, who say they suspect more people were involved in the girl’s murder eight years ago. Although they have not been able to establish probable cause against additional suspects, police say they will reopen the case in light of any new evidence.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.