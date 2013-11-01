How Can Drive Make You A Success?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Success.

About Tony Robbin's TEDTalk

Tony Robbins makes it his business to know why we do the things we do. Robbins has shared his views with millions through his seminars and his best-selling books. In this talk, he discusses the "invisible forces" that motivate everyone's actions — and high-fives Al Gore in the front row.

About Tony Robbins

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins advises all type of people — from CEOs to heads of state to Olympic athletes. His Anthony Robbins Foundation works with the homeless, elderly and inner-city youth, and feeds more than 2 million people annually through its International Basket Brigade.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.