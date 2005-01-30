Bush Hails News of Iraqi Election as a Success

President Bush hails the large turnout for Iraq's national elections as a success. In an address Sunday afternoon, the president called the Iraqi vote "historic" after millions of Iraqi citizens turned out to elect a national assembly.

Insurgents seeking to disrupt the voting process staged mortar and suicide bombing attacks at polling stations in Baghdad and around the country, with more than 30 reported killed.

Analysts are now focused on the results of the election, which may not be known for a week or more. The balance of power in the assembly -- from Sunnis to Shiites to Kurds -- is expected to emerge in the next few days as the votes are tallied.

Also at stake is whether interim Prime Minister Ayad Allawi will continue to lead the nation. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Tom Gjelten.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.