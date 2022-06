In the first press conference of his second term, President Bush says the nation would mourn the losses of life in Iraq, but emphasized the long-term goal there of spreading freedom.

The president took questions for 45 minutes in the White House briefing room, touching on the upcoming Iraq elections and on domestic issues such as the budget deficit and the long-term financing of Social Security.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.