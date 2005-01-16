PLO Seeks to End Terror Strikes as Sharon Urges Crackdown

The Palestine Liberation Organization calls on militants to stop using terror attacks on Israel. Also Sunday, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon accused newly installed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of not doing enough to curb terrorist activities.

Urging a crackdown on terrorists, Sharon gave the Israeli military wide latitude to combat attacks. Hear NPR's Laskshmi Singh and NPR's Linda Gradstein

