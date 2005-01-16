© 2020 Health News Florida



Fight over Social Security Extends to Agency Itself

By Libby Lewis
Published January 16, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

A conflict over Social Security has extended to workers at the Social Security Administration itself. Some employees say the agency is using public funds to promote a political agenda, namely President Bush's plan to partly privatize the system. NPR's Libby Lewis reports.

Democrats launched new attacks Sunday accusing their Republican opponents in Washington of seeking political gains from a Social Security crisis they say doesn't exist. Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-MA) said on the CBS program Face the Nation Sunday that the GOP is merely trying to find support for its plan to allow private investment of federal retirement funds.

