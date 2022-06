Fighting continues in Najaf between U.S. forces and militiamen loyal to Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. The militia remain concentrated in and around the Imam Ali shrine.

Elsewhere in Iraq, French-American journalist Micah Garen has apparently been released after being held captive for a week. NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.