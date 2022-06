Newly released video shows screeners at Washington Dulles International Airport scrutinizing Sept. 11 hijackers before allowing them to board. The video emerges just before the Sept. 11 commission releases a report offering a broad overview of the events of that day, as well as the role Iran and Iraq may have played. Hear NPR's Larry Abramson.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.