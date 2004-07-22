Army Inspector's Abuse Report Met by Criticism

A long-awaited Army report on prison abuses in Iraq and Afghanistan is released to accusations that it downplays problems in military detention facilities.

In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Army Inspector General Lt. Gen. Paul T. Mikolashek said there were more cases of abuse than had been previously acknowledged.

The inspector general's report states that there are no systemic problems that led to prisoner abuses in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some members of the Armed Services Committee accused the report of glossing over that possibility. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

