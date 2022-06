Former Enron Chairman and CEO Kenneth Lay turns himself into the FBI to face criminal charges. After a two-and-a-half year investigation into the scandal-ridden energy company, a grand jury on Wednesday returned a sealed indictment against Lay. He's charged with securities and wire fraud and misleading investigators. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Wade Goodwyn.

