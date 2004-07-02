© 2020 Health News Florida



Movie Legend Marlon Brando Dies at 80

By Steve Inskeep,
Kenneth Turan
Published July 2, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

Marlon Brando, an American movie legend known for his revolutionary method acting in such classics as A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront, dies at age 80. Brando won an Oscar for his performance in the latter film, and went on to win another for the role of the iconic Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather. NPR's Steve Inskeep and Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan recall Brando's life and legacy.

Steve Inskeep
Kenneth Turan
