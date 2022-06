Marlon Brando, an American movie legend known for his revolutionary method acting in such classics as A Streetcar Named Desire, dies at age 80. Brando won two Oscars: for On the Waterfront and his later role as the iconic Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather. NPR's Steve Inskeep and Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan recall Brando's life and legacy.

