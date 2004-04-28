Spain Seeks Five More in Connection with Train Attacks

The Spanish judge investigating the March 11 train bombings in Madrid issues five more arrest warrants. Seventeen people -- most of whom are Moroccan -- are already in jail. European officials are closely monitoring the probe into what is seen as the first major Islamic terrorist attack against a Western European target.

The blasts killed 191 people and injured more than 2,000. The apartment building in the suburb of Madrid where seven men suspected in the attack blew themselves up on April 3 is still being cleared of debris.

NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports.

