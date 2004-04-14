© 2020 Health News Florida



Bush Backs Sharon's Gaza Settlement Plan

By Robert Siegel,
Michele Kelemen
Published April 14, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

President George Bush strongly supports Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's plan to keep control of some settlements as Israel pulls out of Gaza and parts of the West Bank, setting a new tone in U.S. Mideast policy.

Previous U.S.-brokered peace deals between Israel and the Palestinians have required the removal of all settlements. Bush also said Palestinian refugees should settle in a future Palestinian state, not in Israel -- a position leader Yasser Arafat says will end the peace process. Palestinian Prime Minister Ahmed Qureia also criticized Bush's statements.

NPR's Michele Kelemen reports. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and Samuel Lewis, former ambassador to Israel.

