U.S. Marines in Iraq surrounding the embattled city of Fallujah are allowing women, children and the elderly to flee the fighting with militia forces -- but will not allow military-aged men to leave. The Marines are also allowing food, water and medicine to enter the city, but have turned away trucks full of men also trying to enter the city. Eric Niiler of member station KPBS, embedded with the 1st Marine Division, reports.

