U.S. administrator for Iraq Paul Bremer declares militant Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr an "outlaw" and says the U.S.-led coalition is determined to restore law and order to Baghdad and other restive Iraqi cities. On Sunday, al-Sadr called for anti-American protests that turned violent in several cities, killing dozens of Iraqis, eight U.S. servicemen and a Salvadoran soldier. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep.

