Three U.S. soldiers are wounded in a roadside bombing just outside of Fallujah, west of the Baghdad. The attack comes as U.S. civilian and military officials in Baghdad condemn the events of Wednesday, when the bodies of four U.S. civilians killed by insurgents were dragged through the streets of Fallujah. Hear NPR's Ivan Watson, NPR's Melissa Block and former Marine "Bing" West.

