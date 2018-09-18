Workers Comp To Cover PTSD For First Responders Starting Oct. 1

By 19 minutes ago
  • Catherine Welch/WMFE
Originally published on September 17, 2018 7:04 pm

A new law will takes effect next month that expands workers’ compensation benefits for firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcements officers and other first responders.

Workers comp for those professions will now include post-traumatic stress disorder.

Senator Dana Young of Tampa, who co-sponsored the Senate bill 376, said this is a “straightforward, common-sense solution to a terrible problem.”

"In our country, more first responders die from suicide than they do in the line of duty and that's just unacceptable,” Young said. “So we are taking the first step to right that wrong."

Prior to the law’s passage, PTSD was only covered by worker’s comp if a mental injury was accompanied by a physical injury that required medical treatment.

The legislation was signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Rick Scott.

"Just knowing that they do face unimaginable horror things in the line of duty, they now can get the help they need,” Young said.

The bill also requires an employing agency of a first responder to provide educational training relating to mental health awareness, prevention, mitigation, and treatment.

The National Council on Compensation Insurance estimates the fiscal impact of the bill on Florida’s workers’ compensation system is about 0.2 percent, or approximately $7 million.

Tags: 
PTSD
first responders
firefighters
EMTs
Gov. Rick Scott

Related Content

PTSD Now Included in FL Workers' Comp

By Andrea Perdomo Sep 13, 2018

Legislation to expand workers’ compensation benefits to include post-traumatic stress disorder for firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other first responders will take effect in Florida next month.

Florida Emergency Responders Deploy To North Carolina

By Sep 13, 2018

While people in the Mid-Atlantic states make their last-minute preparations for Hurricane Florence, emergency responders from the Tampa Bay region are there in North Carolina, helping with medical evacuations. 

Eatonville Board Denies Disability Pension For Pulse First Responders

By By Abe Aboraya / Health News Florida Sep 7, 2018
WMFE

The Town of Eatonville has denied a disability pension for a Pulse first responder with post-traumatic stress disorder.