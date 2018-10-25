Want To Be A Sea Level Researcher? Here's Your Chance, For A Day.

By 57 minutes ago
  • People walk through a flooded Miami Beach street in 2015.
    People walk through a flooded Miami Beach street in 2015.
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Originally published on October 25, 2018 5:53 am

Sea-level rise is beginning to impact everyday life for some neighborhoods in South Florida: roads flood, insurance prices rise, and cities and counties ask voters to help pay for adaptation projects. There may soon be impacts to the Internet.

But the water's rising only millimeters at a time. And the majority of people here don't experience serious flooding.

That's why scientists, policymakers and non-profits worried about the region's future are trying to figure out how to get more South Floridians to care.

One idea? Having "citizen scientists" help with research on the rising sea.

On Saturday, Florida International University is hosting a "Sea Level Solutions Day" in Miami-Dade County. The public is invited to help FIU researchers collect water samples and take photographs of King Tide flooding.

"We're collecting information to better understand where and when flooding is occurring at a local level," said Tiffany Troxler, director of science at FIU's Sea Level Solutions Center. "It gives us information on depth of flooding, whether there's salt in that water. We do some sampling of nutrients, and we try to get an idea of whether there's bacteria in the water."

Participants will start from the Miami Rowing Club on Key Biscayne, where they'll receive sampling kits and training from the scientists. They'll go to sites throughout Miami-Dade to take water samples and photos for an app. Troxler says the data will be used to improve maps of where and when flooding occurs. Registration is required.

The project is in conjunction with FIU's "Eyes on the Rise" project, where residents can enter an address and see how much a foot (or two or three) of sea-level rise might impact their home.

Copyright 2018 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
sea-level rise
climate change
sea level researcher
FIU
Florida International University
Eyes on the Rise

Related Content

Hurricanes, Rising Seas May Someday Force Florida Communities To Move. Can We Learn From Louisiana?

By Oct 22, 2018

Florida and Louisiana face a shared threat from sea-level rise -- a threat that's growing as higher seas increase flood risk and warmer temperatures strengthen hurricanes.

Mark Schleifstein is a Pulitzer-winning environment reporter with NOLA.com and the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He attended high school in Miami. Schleifstein spoke with WLRN’s Kate Stein about the future of both places -- and about a community that’s already had to move away from the coast because of rising seas.

Miami's Mayor Named To Global Commission On Climate Adaptation

By Oct 17, 2018

Miami's mayor is joining a list of big names on a new international climate change commission.

Mayor Francis Suarez will be part of a new "Global Commission on Adaptation," led by Bill Gates, former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and current World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

The commission includes 28 leaders from government, business and non-profits. They represent countries including the Marshall Islands -- one of the nations most at risk of having to relocate because of sea-level rise.

Local Governments Band Together To Combat Climate Change

By Oct 9, 2018

A coalition of local governments met Monday to find a way to combat climate change. But there's only so much that can be done on the local level.