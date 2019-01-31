Vaping Soars Among High School Students; Concern Grows Among Duval Educators

By 1 hour ago
  • Lindsay Fox / Wikimedia Commons
Originally published on January 30, 2019 4:45 pm

A new “State of Tobacco Control” report from the American Lung Association concludes there has been a 78 percent increase in high school e-cigarette use over the last year.

Florida is among the states getting failing grades. It received Fs in four out of five categories that also include traditional tobacco products:

  • Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade [F]
  • Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws - Grade [B]
  • Level of State Tobacco Taxes - Grade [F]
  • Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco - Grade [F]
  • Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21 – Grade [F]

Ann Gipalo is Vice-Chair of Tobacco Free Jacksonville and the Health and Safety Chair of the Duval County Council PTA. She appeared on Wednesday’s First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross.

Vaping is rapidly increasing among Duval County public high school kids, which Gipalo said is alarming educators.

“It’s everywhere. The kids have games they play, they post videos on YouTube, they have challenges where when the teacher turns her back to the class, the kids will vape and like, hide the vapor in the sleeve of their sweatshirt or something like that,” said Gipalo.

Related: Listen To The Full Interview With Gipalo

The ALA is sounding the alarm about e-cigarettes, calling on Florida lawmakers to not only discourage their use - but also to enact the provisions of Constitutional Amendment 9.

Approved last year by voters, it expands current smoke-free protections to include e-cigarettes.

Melissa Ross can be reached at mross@wjct.org, 904-358-6382 or on Twitter at @MelissainJax.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2019 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Tags: 
vaping
Tobacco Free Florida
State of Tobacco Control
American Lung Association

Related Content

Health Groups Push Back Against E-Cig Bill

By Apr 8, 2014

Health groups are fighting a House measure that they claim will put tobacco products into teens’ hands, the News Service of Florida reports. The Florida House measure HB 169 would prevent those under 18 from buying electronic cigarettes, among other restrictions.

E-Cigarette Use Increased By 60 Percent Among Florida’s Youth

By Sep 21, 2018
Courtesy of Juul Labs

E-cigarette use among young people in Florida spiked over the past year, according to data released by Tobacco Free Florida.

No-Smoking Rule For Federally-Subsidized Public Housing Goes Info Effect

By Jul 31, 2018

Smoking in federally-subsidized public housing is now prohibited.