US Health And Human Service Declares Public Health Emergency After Hurricane Michael

By Danielle Prieur of WMFE 29 minutes ago
  • Cheap Health Insurance / Flickr

A public health state of emergency has been declared in Florida after Hurricane Michael. Medical personnel have been deployed at the national level to respond. A team of seven people from the Orange County Health Department has been sent to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael.

Dr. Kevin Yeskey of the US Department of Health and Human Services says the agency’s classification will allow more people to continue to get treatment under Medicaid and Medicare after the storm.

He says this includes people with critical health needs that require immediate attention.

“That’s people with dialysis machines and respirators who would die without these otherwise.”

A team of seven people from the Orange County Health Department has been sent to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael. They’re part of a state-wide effort to provide medical support to injured and sick people in the aftermath of the storm. Governor Rick Scott:

“The Florida Department of Health has 80 ambulance strike teams and 400 ambulances to help with search and rescue operations, healthcare facility evaluations, and local EMS augmentation.”

Officials are warning people to review instructions on how to use generators as improper use can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

People should also stay alert for boil water advisories.

Tags: 
Hurricane Michael

Related Content

Florida Shifts To Search And Rescue After Michael

By News Service Florida Oct 11, 2018

At least 388,000 utility customers lost power as Hurricane Michael crashed ashore --- with potentially catastrophic winds of 155 mph --- between Panama City and St. Vincent Island, before speeding north into Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday.

Hurricane Michael Slams Into Florida Panhandle With 155 MPH Winds

By editor Oct 10, 2018

Updated 5:30 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Michael has lost some power, but it remains a dangerous Category 3 storm as it approaches an area where Florida, Alabama and Georgia meet.

Utilities, State Prepare For Hurricane Strike

By & News Service of Florida Oct 10, 2018
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Gov. Rick Scott and electric utilities say they are poised for a quick response to Hurricane Michael, which officials say could be the strongest storm to hit the Panhandle in decades, causing life-threatening storm surge and putting some areas in the dark for more than a week.