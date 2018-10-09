Before Trump And Gov. Scott Speak, Protesters Call On The State To Expand Medicaid

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE 43 minutes ago
  • Governor Rick Scott and President Donald Trump attended an event at the Orange County Convention Center today.
    Governor Rick Scott and President Donald Trump attended an event at the Orange County Convention Center today.
    Flickr Creative Commons

Protesters gathered in Orlando Monday to highlight Florida’s failure to expand Medicaid. The protest on I-Drive came as President Trump and Governor Rick Scott prepared speak in Orlando at the annual meeting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Anna Eskamani,  a Democrat running for election in Florida’s House District 47 stood next to a protester dressed as a character from the Handmaid’s Tale. She says the failure to expand Medicaid affects women’s health. Eskamani says maternal mortality rates are too high in the US and many uninsured women don’t have access to preventative care and other reproductive health services:

“Their child might have access through Florida KidCare. But if the Mom doesn’t have access for her own support and well-being that is a deep disservice to Florida’s women.”

Democratic state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith says offering health insurance to more Floridians will actually save the state money in the long-run.

“When we allow for Florida to continue under a system where 3 million Floridians don’t have health insurance we all pay for it regardless. So why not all pay for it and have everyone have access to healthcare.”

Governor Scott says expanding Medicaid would raise premiums and cost the state money.

But a study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found there were no significant increases in Medicaid spending in states that voted to expand it.

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion
Florida Medicaid expansion
Gov. Rick Scott
protesters
Florida KidCare
Donald Trump

Related Content

Scott Says Health Care A ‘Right,’ But Questions Remain

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Oct 5, 2018
Florida Governor's Office

In trying to distance himself from a multistate lawsuit that could eliminate insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said this week he believes health care should be a “right.”

Report: As Many As 37 Percent Of Rural Floridians Are Uninsured

By By Danielle Prieur / Health News Florida Sep 26, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons

A report on health care access found the number of uninsured patients is on the rise in the 17 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid.

A Georgetown University Center for Children and Families’ report found as many as 37 percent of Floridians living in non-metropolitan areas were uninsured. 

In Florida, Midterm Elections Hold Faint Hope For Medicaid Expansion

By Phil Galewitz/Kaiser Health News Jul 16, 2018
WMFE

Can the deep-red Florida Statehouse follow Virginia and expand Medicaid?

Highly unlikely anytime soon, many state political analysts say.