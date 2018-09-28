Therapy Dogs To Calm Passengers At Miami Airport

If you're travelling through Miami International Airport, you might notice a few new travelers.

The airport this week announced a new therapy dog program, dubbed the Miami Hound Machine, saying five K-9 dogs will be walking the concourses to help greet and calm anxious travelers.

The dogs will visit the busiest areas of the airport from Thursdays to Mondays. Their locations will be shared on social media with the hashtag #MIAmiHoundMachine for guests wishing to seek them out. The dogs have at least six months of experience and have been certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

Miami-Dade Aviation Director Lester Sola says traveling can sometimes be stressful and hopes the new program will help keep passengers at ease.

