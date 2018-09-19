State Funnels More Money To Addressing Water Woes

By 1 hour ago
  • WMFE

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is pumping another $4 million into efforts to help local communities suffering from red tide and a massive algae outbreak, raising spending to $13 million for the water problems.

The agency’s money will be used in Pinellas, Manatee, Collier, Sarasota, Lee and Martin counties.

The added spending, announced Tuesday by Gov. Rick Scott’s office, came a day after the Scott administration said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is directing $1.2 million for research and production of redfish at a facility at Port Manatee.

The hatchery money will help the commission address the effects of red tide on redfish in coastal areas. Red tide recently has led to fish kills in Southwest Florida.

Tags: 
Red Tide
algae bloom
funding
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
fish kills
redfish

Related Content

Florida Gov. Scott Confronted By Protesters At Campaign Stop

By Sep 18, 2018
Stephen Splane / WUSF Public Media

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was confronted by dozens of protesters during a southwest Florida campaign stop. 

Florida Beaches Deal With Red Tide On Gulf, Feces In Miami

By Sep 17, 2018
Amy Green / WMFE

It was a rough week for Florida's beaches, with a resurgence of red tide on the Gulf Coast and returning feces-related problems in South Florida.