State Establishes Food, Water & Supply Distribution Sites Across The Panhandle





Points of Distribution

A Point of Distribution or POD is where the public goes to pick up emergency supplies following a disaster. The need for a POD is based on lack of infrastructure to support normal distribution of food, water, or other supplies. A map of PODs is available here.



Altha - Altha Town Hall POD 25586 Main St, Altha, FL 32421

Altha - Mossy Pond POD 22216 NW Lake McKinzie Blvd, Altha, FL

Blountstown - Magnolia Square Intersection of SR 20 and SR 71, Blountstown , FL 32424

Blountstown - Sam Atkins Park 22216 NW Silas Green St, Blountstown , FL 32424

Bonifay - Holmes County Ag Center 1001 E. Hwy 90, Bonifay, FL 32425

Bristol - Liberty County POD 10979 Spring Street, Bristol, FL 32321

Carrabelle - Carrabelle Fire Department 105 Tallahassee Avenue, Carrabelle, FL 32322

Carrabelle - Franklin County Drive 156 Heffeman Dr #A, Carrabelle, FL 32322

Chattahoochee - Gadsden County Type 2 POD 100 Main St., Chattahoochee, FL 32324

Chipley - Chipley High School 1545 Brickyard Rd, Chipley, FL 32428

Cottondale - Jackson County POD 3276 Main Street, Cottondale, FL 32431

Crawfordville - Medart Park 79 Recreation Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327

Crawfordville - Wakulla County Sheriff 15 Oak St, Crawfordville, FL 32301

Eastpoint - Franklin County POD 379 Avenue A, Eastpoint, FL 32328

Eastpoint - Eastpoint Fire Department 24 6th Street, Eastpoint, FL

Graceville - Jackson County POD 1049 Sanders Ave, Graceville, FL 32440

Marianna - Jackson County POD 2255 State Road 71, Marianna, FL 32448

Marianna - Jackson County POD 3018 HWY 71 N, Marianna, FL 32446

Marianna - Walmart 2251 SR 71, Marianna, FL

Panama City - Bozeman High School 13410 Highway 77, Panama City, FL

Panama City - Rosenwald High School 924 Bay Ave, Panama City, FL

Panama City - Bay County POD 1125 Cherry St., Panama City, FL 32401

Panama City - Moore Elementary School POD 1900 Michigan Ave, Panama City, FL

Panama City - Parker Elementary 640 S. Hwy 22A, Panama City, FL 32404

Panama City - Lowes POD 300 East 23rd Street, Panama City, FL 32405

Quincy - Gadsden County POD 192 14th st Suite 1, Quincy, FL 32351

Sneads - Jackson County POD 2027 3rd. Ave, Sneads, FL 32460

Tallahassee - Leon County POD 8000 Old Woodville Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32305

Tallahassee - Leon County 16327 Blountstown HWY, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Tallahassee - Tallahassee Regional Park 7550 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311

Tallahassee - Leon County 327 N. Adams, Tallahassee, FL 32301

