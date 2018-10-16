St. Pete Settles Clean Water Act Lawsuit Over Sewage Releases

By 2 minutes ago
  • Suzanne Young

St. Petersburg leaders have reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups in 2016 after the city released millions of gallons of sewage into Tampa Bay. 

Under the settlement, the city committed to inspections and improvements to its sewage system. The measures go beyond what was required by a consent order that the Department of Environmental Protection issued in response to the release of up to 200 million gallons of sewage during storms in 2015 and 2016.

“We felt that the consent order that the city entered into with DEP was not going to be adequate to fix the problem,” said Justin Bloom, executive director of Suncoast Waterkeeper. “It lacked adequate investment, investigation and a plan to really fix the infrastructure.”

Suncoast Waterkeeper sued the city under the Federal Clean Water Act along with the Ecological Rights Foundation and Our Children’s Earth.

The settlement has federal oversight and if the city fails to follow the terms, the environmental groups could take it back to court.

“I think that they will follow through,” Bloom said. “I think the public wants them to and I think the city council and the administration and the staff are driven to fixing this problem.” 

The settlement’s requirements include:

* Upgrades to the sewage collection system, including a $7.5 million pump that relocates sewage during major weather events.

*A $200,000 payment to the Tampa Bay Estuary Program for projects that protect and restore the bay.

* Inspections of all gravity sewer lines and force mains.

* More water quality testing, especially in problem areas.

* Prompt disclosure of water quality problems to the public.

The city also must develop an ordinance requiring property owners to repair damaged sewage lines that come from their homes and businesses. The damaged laterals allow rainwater into the system which overwhelms the city’s sewage system during storms. 

Property owners would be responsible for repairing the lines and may get help from grants and other assistance, Bloom said. 

“It’s going to be a tough burden on some of the folks in the city who are having enough trouble just making ends meet,” he said. “I think the city will try to come up with ways to lessen the burden.” 

Had the case gone to court, the city was facing massive fines that would have gone into the federal treasury instead of being used to help repair the sewage system, Bloom said.

“I think that we all agreed and we saw that the city really wanted to do the right thing and fix their sewage system,” he said.

Tags: 
sewage release
sewage
St. Petersburg
Clean Water Act
settlement

Related Content

Researcher: No Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Found After Sewage Releases

By Dec 22, 2016
Suzanne Young

A researcher who tested the water around St. Petersburg for antibiotic resistant bacteria after the city released sewage into Tampa Bay didn't find any.

Hermine Forces Millions Of Gallons Of Sewage Into Water Bodies, Streets

By Sep 8, 2016

Downpours from Hurricane Hermine forced wastewater facilities in at least 15 communities around the Tampa Bay area to release millions of gallons of sewage onto residential streets and into water bodies over a seven day period that ended Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Agrees To Borrow Money To Tackle Sewage Problems

By Jan 25, 2018

Sewage has been spilling into Fort Lauderdale’s streets, neighborhoods and waterways for more than three years now. Millions of gallons of waste on the roads and in canals are the product of old sewage pipes and cracked infrastructure. 

But at a regular City Commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners agreed to borrow $200 million  to start updating the areas with the worst pipes. 

 

Residents Concerned About Sewage In Indian River Lagoon

By Amy Green/WMFE Nov 1, 2017
Photo courtesy Brevard County

Brevard County residents are raising concerns about sewage discharged into the Indian River Lagoon after Hurricane Irma.