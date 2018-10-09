Shelters Opening, Evacuation Notices Posted Ahead Of Hurricane Michael

North Florida and the Big Bend is expected to start feeling the impact of Hurricane Michael Tuesday, with the brunt of the storm expected Wednesday. Michael is presently a Category 1 storm and is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 when it comes ashore somewhere in the region.



Evacuation notices are beginning to be issued for coastal counties and Leon County and Gadsden County have opened emergency shelters.



Leon County Shelter Locations



Chiles High School

Pet friendly

7200 Lawton Chiles Lane

Tallahassee, FL 32312



Godby High School

Pet friendly

1717 W Tharpe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32304



Lincoln High School

Pet friendly

3838 Trojan Trail

Tallahassee, FL 32311



Sail High School

Pet friendly

2006 Jackson Bluff Road

Tallahassee, FL 32304



Fort Braden Elementary School

Pet friendly

15100 Blountstown Highway

Tallahassee, FL 32310

Gadsden County Shelter Locations

The following shelters will be open Tuesday, October 9 at 12 p.m.

Gadsden County High School - General Population and Special Needs 27001 Blue Star Hwy., Havana, FL 32333 – (850) 539-2863

- General Population and Special Needs

West Gadsden Middle School – General Population

– General Population 200 Providence Rd., Greensboro, FL 32351 – (850) 442-9500

1210 Kemp Rd., Havana, FL 32333 – (850) 539-2043

Havana Magnet School

Shelter attendees will need to bring a form of identification.







BAY COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS



Mandatory evacuation orders are now in place for zones A, B, and C. The link below will take you to the map to search by address. The order will be issued at 6 am Tuesday morning. Chief Mark Bowen is asking for those who can do so to evacuate Monday.

https://www.co.bay.fl.us/511/Evacuation-Zones







GULF COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS



At the 10:00 AM emergency board meeting a mandatory evacuation was issued for the following areas:

• All of Cape San Blas

• All of Indian Pass area • Simmons Bayou, Highland View • Windmark • In the City of Port St. Joe all areas from St. Joseph Bay to Long Avenue. • St. Joe Beach and Beacon Hill – Waterside of Hwy. 98 • Those with high profile vehicles, living in mobile homes, low lying areas, or anyone who feels unsafe in their current location must evacuate - COUNTYWIDE



All of these areas must be evacuated within 24 hours of this notice. Critical Businesses in those areas may remain open until 12:00 PM ET Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Voluntary Evacuations are in place for Hwy 98 Inland on St. Joe Beach and Beacon Hill.

Gulf County residents will NOT be required to obtain Re-Entry tags. At the checkpoints, you will need to provide your Florida State ID/Driver’s License OR documentation showing proof of residency/ownership, such as a utility bill.



SHELTER LOCATIONS

Honeyville Community Center will open at 10:00 AM ET, Tuesday, October 9th. Please be sure to bring, food, water, blankets, medicine, comfort items for children, prescription medications, etc.



Wakulla County Evacuation Orders



MANDATORY evacuation orders issued for Zone A (coastal and low lying areas) and Mobile Homes and other weak structures.

VOLUNTARY evacuation notices are in place for the remainder of Wakulla County.

Evacuation orders will start effective at 8 pm this evening (October 8th). Citizens that are evacuating should evacuate to an area outside of the storm’s path. Neighboring counties will also be in the storm’s path and there for at risk.



SHELTERS

THERE WILL BE NO SHELTERS OPENED IN WAKULLA COUNTY . This is because all of our shelters are rated safe for Category 2 and under hurricanes and Hurricane Michael is forecast to become a Cat 3 by landfall. Please evacuate to Leon County. The location of those shelters will be provided when they are available.

Current Storm surge levels are projected to be 8 to 12 feet, as a reference Dennis was about 10 feet. Sandbags are available at the Sheriff’s office with a limit of 10 Sandbags per trip.

Franklin County Evacuation Orders

A Mandatory Evacuation has been issued for all NON-Residents at this time. If an evacuation is ever needed a notification will go out from Emergency Management as well as press releases, Alert Franklin and over social media.

