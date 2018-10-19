Senator Bill Nelson Wants To Keep ACA, While Governor Rick Scott Wants It Repealed

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE 42 minutes ago
  • Addiction is a pre-existing condition which means fewer people affected by the opioid crisis might have access to treatment.
    Addiction is a pre-existing condition which means fewer people affected by the opioid crisis might have access to treatment.
    Flickr Creative Commons

Senator Bill Nelson called renewed efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act quote “irresponsible.” Nelson was speaking at an addiction treatment center in Orlando today.

Repealing the Affordable Care Act would reverse protections for people with preexisting conditions.

Psychoanalyst Dr. David March says insurance companies consider substance abuse disorders preexisting conditions, but under Obamacare, his patients can’t be charged higher premiums or denied coverage if they relapse.

“The effects of people not getting treatment would mean there were more homeless people, more broken families, and just poorer health in general as people who are addicted tend to have poorer health.”

That’s why Senator Bill Nelson says Medicaid needs to be expanded in Florida as a safety net. He’s especially concerned about people losing treatment for substance abuse disorders during the height of an opioid crisis:

“And Florida is one of the places of the greatest opioid epidemics. The state of Florida relaxed its recommendations and it didn’t crack down on these pill mills.”

Nelson’s opponent Governor Rick Scott supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, while keeping protections for people with preexisting conditions. But he did declare a statewide public health emergency in 2017, making more than 27 million dollars in federal funding available to provide prevention and treatment.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation more than 2,700 people died from opioid overdoses in 2016 in the state. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell told reporters repealing the health law will be one of the priorities of the upcoming Congressional session along with possibly cutting budgets for programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. 

If you or someone you know is in crisis in Orange County help is available through the Heart of Florida United Way by texting opioid to TXT-211 (898-211). 

Tags: 
pre-existing conditions
Sen. Bill Nelson
Gov. Rick Scott
opioid addiction
opioid treatment
ACA

Related Content

Poll: Most Americans In Favor Of Keeping Protections For Pre-Existing Conditions

By By Danielle Prieur Sep 6, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons

A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll finds that 75 percent of Americans support protections for people with pre-existing conditions under the Affordable Care Act

Officials Are Promoting Lower-cost, Short-Term Health Plans

By Aug 1, 2018
healthcare.gov

The Trump administration is clearing the way for insurers to sell short-term health plans as a bargain alternative to pricey Obama-law policies for people struggling with high premiums.

Trump Administration To Propose 'Association Health Plans'

By Jun 19, 2018
Facebook

The Trump administration is close to finalizing a health insurance option for small firms and self-employed people that would cost less but could cover fewer benefits than current plans, congressional officials and business groups said.

Scott Pushes Back On Pre-Existing Conditions

By Jun 19, 2018
Florida Governor's Office

Responding to a torrent of criticism from Democrats, Gov. Rick Scott on Monday repeated past statements that he supports maintaining protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions who purchase health insurance.