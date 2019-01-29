Second Bill Filed To End Marijuana Smoking Ban

By News Service of Florida 13 minutes ago
  • iStock

With Gov. Ron DeSantis backing the issue, Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed a bill Monday that would eliminate a ban on smoking medical marijuana.

Brandes’ bill (SB 182) is similar to a measure (SB 372) filed this month by Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale. Both are filed for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

Lawmakers in 2017 included a smoking ban in a 2017 law that was designed to carry out a constitutional amendment broadly legalizing medical marijuana.

But the smoking ban drew a legal challenge, and a Leon County circuit judge ruled that it violated the 2016 constitutional amendment.

The state, under former Gov. Rick Scott, appealed the circuit judge’s ruling. DeSantis, however, has been critical of the smoking ban and has indicated he will drop the appeal if lawmakers do not eliminate the ban.

Tags: 
smoking ban
2019 Florida Legislature
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Sen. Jeff Brandes

