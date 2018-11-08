Researchers: 80 Percent Drop In Butterflies In North Florida

By 39 minutes ago
  • A Monarch butterfly is shown on flower with blue tracking tag on wing in St. Marks, Fla., in 2017
    A Monarch butterfly is shown on flower with blue tracking tag on wing in St. Marks, Fla., in 2017
    James Leon Young / Wikimedia Creative Commons

New research shows the number of butterflies and caterpillars in North Florida has been declining substantially over the last decade or so.

The University of Florida study released this week says the number has declined by 80 percent since 2005.

The Tampa Bay Times says researchers believe two major factors could be responsible. Milkweed is the favorite food of young monarchs, and its availability has been sharply reduced by development and by glyphosate, an herbicide widely used in agriculture to kill weeds.

Researcher Jaret Daniels says Florida is a staging ground of sorts for the recolonization of butterflies on the U.S. East Coast.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Tags: 
butterflies
North Florida
florida panhandle

Related Content

Butterflies: Barometer For Climate Change

By Jul 26, 2017

At Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples, the landscape is quintessential Florida. There's the marsh area with towering cypress trees and there's the wet prairie. 

It's what Florida looked like hundreds of years ago. And it's one of the places where people were tallying butterflies for the North American Butterfly Association's (NABA) summer count. 

North Florida Mangroves Could Pose Threat To Coastal Ecosystem

By Feb 10, 2017

Mangroves are quintessentially tropical and take root along the coast of the Everglades and the Keys where they are home to colorful fish and crabs. But these plants are not marooned in South Florida anymore. WFSU went searching for mangroves along the state’s Gulf Coast.

Save The Bees: Panhandle Beekeepers Struggling After Hurricane Michael

By Nov 1, 2018

Hurricane Michael left a devastated Panhandle to pick up the pieces. Industries like timber and agriculture are struggling to rebuild. And another community is asking for help: beekeepers.