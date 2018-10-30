Regulators Sign Off On TECO Solar Projects

The Florida Public Service Commission on Monday gave a key approval to a Tampa Electric Co. plan that will add five solar-energy projects in Hillsborough and Polk counties.

Commissioners approved the utility being able to recoup $46 million from customers for the projects, which are a second phase of a broader plan to increase the use of solar energy.

“TECO’s solar projects increase Florida’s renewable development, which is good for the economy, as well as the environment,” Public Service Commission Chairman Art Graham said in a prepared statement after the vote.

The Public Service Commission in 2017 approved a settlement agreement that set Tampa Electric’s base electric rates until 2022.

Part of that agreement allowed the utility to return to the commission to seek approval to recover money for solar projects.

The commission in May approved the first phase of the solar projects, which also were in Hillsborough ad Polk counties.

The projects approved Monday will total about 260 megawatts and are expected to begin operating in January, according to the utility. Tampa Electric serves about 750,000 customers in Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties.