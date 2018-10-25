Red Tide Blooms Increase On Florida's West Coast

The state's latest report released Wednesday shows red tide blooms are persisting in three regions of Florida.

Florida wildlife officials said toxic red tide blooms on the west coast have increased from central Pinellas County to northern Lee County.

Some concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis, referred to as "background," are normal in Gulf waters. But Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties now have "high" concentrations.

There have been reports of fish kills and respiratory irritations related to the blooms on the coasts of Pinellas and Manatee. And people in Sarasota are also experiencing respiratory issues.

Red tide blooms are still being detected on the Panhandle and Atlantic coasts, as well.

Click here to view the full red tide report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.