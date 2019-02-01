Publix Recalls Publix Deli Popcorn Chicken

By 1 hour ago
  • Photo from Publix Facebook page.

Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Deli Popcorn Chicken sourced from Pilgrim’s Pride doing business as Pierce Chicken. The product may contain foreign material. 

The popcorn chicken was sold in both hot and refrigerated cases in the deli department in all Publix stores in Florida, and some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina, and southern Alabama. The product was sold in stores between January 17 - 31, 2019. No other chicken products are impacted by this recall, and products available for sale today are not impacted by this recall.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, the potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director.

"Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-685469).”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,213 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years.

In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

Tags: 
Publix
Publix Deli
Popcorn Chicken
food recall

Related Content

Publix Tests New Beard Policy

By By Brittany Pagano / WMFE Sep 11, 2018
Photo from Publix Facebook page.

Publix has allowed some employees to grow short beards despite a decades-long ban on facial hair except for conservative mustaches.

Investigators Tracking Latest Romaine Lettuce Outbreak Are Feeling Some Deja Vu

By editor Nov 21, 2018

Investigators who are trying to track down the source of E. coli contamination in romaine lettuce are feeling that they've seen this movie before.

Over the past six weeks, at least 50 people in the U.S. and Canada have gone to the doctor suffering from the symptoms of food poisoning. They were infected with an identical strain of E. coli bacteria. Most of them remembered eating romaine lettuce.

Publix: No Dogs In Grocery Carts, Including Service Pets

By Jul 30, 2018
ElvertBarnes / Wikimedia Commons

If you've been bringing Fido grocery shopping with you, sticking him in your shopping cart and passing him off as a "service animal," beware. Florida grocery chain Publix is cracking down.

After Public Backlash, Publix Will Now Cover HIV Prevention Medication

By Feb 7, 2018

After several news stories highlighted that Publix routinely denies employees access to  HIV prevention medication and growing outcry on social media, the grocery store chain announced a change of course Tuesday.

On its official Twitter account, Publix said it will now cover Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)--a medication that reduces the risk of catching of HIV. Florida leads the country in new HIV cases. 