Proposal Takes Aim At Cell Phone Use By Drivers

By 1 hour ago
  • Photographed from a coach bus, a man texts while driving in St. Petersburg in 2017.
    Photographed from a coach bus, a man texts while driving in St. Petersburg in 2017.
    Rcsprinter123 / Wikimedia Commons

A proposal that would allow law-enforcement officers to pull over motorists for using cell phones while driving will be back before lawmakers in 2019. 

Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, has filed a measure (SB 76) called the “Florida Ban on Wireless Communications Devices While Driving Law,” which would prohibit texting, reading data or talking on wireless handheld devices while behind the wheel.

Currently, texting while driving in Florida is prohibited, but it is enforced as a “secondary” office. That means motorists can only be cited if they are stopped for other infractions, such as running a stop sign or speeding.

The House during the 2018 legislative session approved a proposal that would have made texting while driving a “primary” offense, allowing police to pull over motorists for tapping away on phones. But the measure failed to advance in the Senate amid concerns about issues such as minority drivers facing increased racial profiling.

Simpson’s new proposal, which is filed for consideration during the 2019 session, would impose a broader ban on use of cell phones by drivers and allow enforcement as a primary offense.

It would allow drivers to communicate hands-free on wireless devices.

Also, motorists would be allowed to use handheld devices for such purposes as getting safety-related information or for navigation.

Tags: 
texting while driving
texting ban
cell phones
Wilton Simpson
Florida Legislature

Related Content

Lawmakers Renew Push To Toughen Texting Law

By Oct 26, 2017

A bipartisan group of lawmakers embarked Tuesday on a road that has resulted in a dead end in the past: getting the House and Senate to make texting while driving a “primary” traffic offense in Florida.

Slosberg Seeks Tougher Law On Texting While Driving

By The News Service of Florida Jul 27, 2017
Tampa Bay Times

State Rep. Emily Slosberg appeared Tuesday night at a Boca Raton City Council meeting as she tries to build local-government support for the Legislature to make texting while driving a primary offense.