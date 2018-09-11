Pharmacist Convicted In Fraud Scheme

A South Florida pharmacist has been convicted of health-care fraud charges for submitting claims to government health programs for compounded drugs that were not medically necessary or were not provided, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Stephen Chalker, 42, of Wellington, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit health-care fraud and two counts of health-care fraud, a Justice Department news release said.

Sentencing for Chalker is scheduled for Nov. 15 in the federal Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors alleged that the scheme led to Medicare, Medicaid and the military TRICARE program paying claims totaling nearly $5 million.

Two other people charged in the case, Christopher Liva, 40, of Boca Raton, and Elaina Liva, 66, of Pompano Beach, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.