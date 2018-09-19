Patronis Rolls Out New PTSD Training For Employers Of Florida's First Responders

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on September 18, 2018 5:55 pm

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal has rolled out new training materials for employers of the state’s first responders. It’s to help those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The launch of the new first responder employer training is part of new law slated to take effect next month. It provides first responders, like law enforcement officers and firefighters, who suffer from PTSD with worker’s compensation benefits. Currently, those benefits only apply to physical injuries.

CFO Jimmy Patronis says his overall goal is to tell every first responder in the state “it’s okay.”

“We’re there for you,” he said, during the bill's signing. “We’ve got your back. We officially add Florida to the list of states that take care of the first responder community. You’re there when we need you the most, and we’re going to be there when you need us the most.”

In addition, the new law also requires agencies that employ first responders to provide educational training, which include mental health awareness, prevention, and treatment. Patronis says interested agencies can now learn more about the PTSD training materials and download it at myfloridacfo.com.

Tags: 
PTSD
workers' comp
first responders
state fire marshal
Jimmy Patronis

