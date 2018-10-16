Pasco Opens Shelter For Hurricane Michael Victims

Around 65 patients with special needs displaced by Hurricane Michael are finding shelter at the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter in Pasco County.



Many shelters in the Florida Panhandle do not have adequate resources available, so individuals with special needs are being transported to Pasco County instead.

“A lot of the shelters up there are so damaged they still don’t have electricity or water so they’re being delivered stuff via trucks and whatever ways they can get it in there, but these folks need constant medical care,” said Andrew Fossa, Emergency Management Director for Pasco County.

Fossa said they include people with stroke side-effects, breathing issues, heart problems, and other constant care needs.

Transportation to the shelter is being made through ambulances and buses. Not only will the shelter be housing the patients, but also their families, caretakers, and pets.

The Fasano Shelter in Hudson has two large rooms with a capacity of 1,100 people. Patients are expected to be settled in the shelter by Monday night and are estimated to stay between 45-60 days.

Anyone interested in donating to aid the evacuees can visit Volunteer Florida. Pasco County Animal Services is also accepting donations to help pets at the hurricane shelter.

