Parkland Shooting: Florida Ex-Sheriff Challenges Suspension

By 43 minutes ago
  • Peter Haden/WLRN

A Florida sheriff suspended this month by the governor and accused of failing to prevent a school shooting has requested a state Senate hearing. 

An attorney for ex-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel requested the hearing Tuesday. Florida law says the legislative body has the final say in the removal of local elected officials. No hearing date was announced.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said previously that Israel failed to keep families and children safe before and during last  February's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

A state investigating commission recently concluded Israel's changes to the department's active shooter policy may have contributed to some deputies' inaction during the shooting.

Israel said after his suspension that DeSantis was making a "power grab" against those who elected him.

Tags: 
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel
Parkland High School shootings
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Related Content

Another Deputy Suspended Over Parkland Massacre

By Dec 3, 2018
WLRN

Another Florida deputy who responded to February's Parkland high school massacre has been suspended.

DeSantis Still Looking For Health Secretary

By 1 hour ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis still hasn’t found the doctor he’s looking for. The governor, who took office Jan. 8, told reporters on Tuesday that he is continuing to interview candidates to lead the Florida Department of Health.

The secretary of the department must be a physician and doubles as the state surgeon general.

'Parkland Speaks': New Book To Feature Shooting Survivors' Writing, Photography

By Aug 20, 2018

A new book will feature writing, photography and art from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and teachers.

The book — called “Parkland Speaks” — will include first-person accounts of the Feb. 14 shooting and perspectives from students and teachers about finding healing and hope in its aftermath. It will be published in January of 2019 by Random House, according to English teacher and yearbook adviser Sarah Lerner, who is the book's editor.