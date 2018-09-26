Parkland School Shooting Suspect Due Back In Florida Court

  • Broward County Sheriff's Office

Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is headed back to a Florida courtroom for a status hearing on his death penalty case.

Officials say a number of issues could come up in Wednesday's hearing, including the release of evidence and witness interviews by prosecutors to Cruz's defense lawyers.

The presiding judge also has yet to rule on a motion by the Broward County School Board to hold the South Florida Sun Sentinel in contempt for publishing stories based on an analysis of Cruz's school records that was poorly redacted.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for life in prison, but prosecutors reject that.

