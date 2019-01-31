Nikki Fried Realeses New Details On Director of Cannabis Position

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried gave details Wednesday about the new role she hopes the state Director of Cannabis will fill.



Fried says the new director will oversee the medical marijuana program that is in place now and will help implement any changes. Lawmakers passed a bill in 2017 that banned smoking but Fried is pushing legislators to remove the ban,

“I have seen some progress at least in the senate on smoking, there’s two legislations that have been filed in the senate. So I hope through the legislative process that they get ques from the governor and fix the smoking. I will be happy to testify in any senate house committee or talk to any legislatures” said Fried.

Fried has the three top candidates for the position, but did not say who they were.

