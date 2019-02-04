New Sheriff Calls For Better Training After School Shooting

  • Students, parents and community members gather for a sunset vigil at Pine Trails Park in honor of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
The new sheriff in the Florida county where last year's high school massacre happened says he'll improve training for deputies assigned to protect campuses. 

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement Friday that school resource officers must be highly trained.

The deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year failed to enter the building where a gunman was killing 17 people. Other deputies also stayed outside. Some said they could not remember when they last had active shooter training, even though it had been in the previous few years.

Tony said he will also push to improve the agency's radio system, which crashed after the shooting.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Tony on Jan. 11 after suspending Sheriff Scott Israel for allegedly mishandling the shooting.

