Mote Marine Laboratory Receives $2.2 Million To Combat Red Tide

Governor Rick Scott says Florida is putting an additional $2.2 million  toward combating red tide. The funding will go to Mote Marine Laboratory to develop new technology.

Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory has successfully removed red tide bacteria from water using the Ozone Treatment System. This system is used in small bodies of water, like canals, and filters out the algae that causes red tide.

Now, Mote Marine will receive $2.2 million to expand the system and finance three other projects currently in the works.

This comes after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced a partnership with Mote, the Department of Environmental Protection and the University of South Florida to test a specialized clay that could mitigate the effects of red tide. 

