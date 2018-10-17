Miami's Mayor Named To Global Commission On Climate Adaptation

By 1 hour ago
  • City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at his first State of the City address at City Hall in 2018.
    City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at his first State of the City address at City Hall in 2018.
    C.M. Guerrero / Miami Herald
Originally published on October 17, 2018 6:54 am

Miami's mayor is joining a list of big names on a new international climate change commission.

Mayor Francis Suarez will be part of a new "Global Commission on Adaptation," led by Bill Gates, former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and current World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

The commission includes 28 leaders from government, business and non-profits. They represent countries including the Marshall Islands -- one of the nations most at risk of having to relocate because of sea-level rise.

Commissioners will assess worldwide planning for climate change and look at how partnerships, risk assessment and technology can help people adapt.

They'll present an initial report at a 2019 United Nations climate summit.

Copyright 2018 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
Miami
Mayor
Francis Suarez
Global Commission on Adaptation
climate change
sea-level rise

Related Content

Activists Shed Light On How Climate Change Affects Miami's Most Vulnerable

By Sep 12, 2018

Hundreds of artists, activists and community stakeholders across South Florida gathered in Bayfront Park on Saturday to urge politicians to make Miami more "climate resilient," or improving the ability to prevent, withstand, respond to and recover from sea level rise and climate change. 

In The Absence Of Federal Support, Florida 'Future Fund' Aims To Empower Local Climate Adaptation

By Sep 6, 2018

President Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have been reluctant to acknowledge the link between climate change and some of Florida's current environmental challenges, like King Tide flooding, stronger hurricanes and rising temperatures.