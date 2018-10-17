Miami's Mayor Named To Global Commission On Climate Adaptation

Miami's mayor is joining a list of big names on a new international climate change commission.

Mayor Francis Suarez will be part of a new "Global Commission on Adaptation," led by Bill Gates, former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and current World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

The commission includes 28 leaders from government, business and non-profits. They represent countries including the Marshall Islands -- one of the nations most at risk of having to relocate because of sea-level rise.

Commissioners will assess worldwide planning for climate change and look at how partnerships, risk assessment and technology can help people adapt.

They'll present an initial report at a 2019 United Nations climate summit.

