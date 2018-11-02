Miami, Miami-Dade Partner To Install Air Conditioners In Public Housing

By 39 minutes ago
  • A truck full of air conditioners awaiting installation at the Gwen Cherry Housing Community in Allapattah.
    A truck full of air conditioners awaiting installation at the Gwen Cherry Housing Community in Allapattah.
    Kate Stein / WLRN
Originally published on November 2, 2018 7:37 am

Florida is hot and may be trending hotter: 2015, 2017 and the early part of 2018 all set temperature records.

But federal law does not require air conditioning in public housing, so many people who live on low incomes have to go without. That can mean sticky days and sleepless nights -- studies show warmer weather makes it difficult to sleep -- but heat can also be a serious health risk for young children, elderly people and those with heart problems and respiratory conditions.

That's why the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County are working together to put A/C in some homes and apartments.

In August, the municipalities installed 51 air conditioning units in the Liberty Square housing complex in Liberty City. At a press conference on Thursday, workers began installing 35 units in the Gwen Cherry complex in Allapattah.

"This isn't rocket science," said Emilio Gonzalez, Miami's city manager. "It's not expensive and it's the right thing to do."

Gonzalez told reporters his office is paying for the units and they cost about $200 apiece. Depite the relatively low cost, Gonzalez said the city can't currently provide air conditioners to everyone who needs them. He said the focus is on people who are particularly vulnerable: the elderly, the disabled, people with special needs and families with young children.

"We worked with the housing department in the county and they came up with the individuals who had the greatest need," he said.

He said the city and the county hope to install more units at other public housing sites in the months ahead.

Copyright 2018 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
low income
housing
air conditioners
Miami
Miami-Dade

Related Content

Broward County's Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Explained

By Oct 30, 2018

Broward County voters have a lot to decide this election. 

Every voter in the county will get 12 ballot questions; there are up to nine amendment questions, depending on the city. 

One of those amendments: a trust fund to make the cost of housing in Broward more affordable. We explain what's at stake. 

'FEMA Trailers' To Roll Out In Housing-Strapped Panhandle Counties

By Oct 31, 2018

Hurricane Michael has damaged and destroyed thousands of homes and apartments in the panhandle and what’s left isn’t enough to meet the demand. Now FEMA is offering up its “FEMA Trailers” to help address the need.